Altria Group (MO) Market Value Rose While Bokf Has Trimmed Holding; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position Has Lifted by Iridian Asset Management Llc

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 1.30 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81

Bokf decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 19,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,143 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, down from 288,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 3.56M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 75,341 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 4,215 are owned by Avalon Ltd Liability Co. 4,331 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co. Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amer Century holds 0.24% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 3.15M shares. Fosun Intl Limited accumulated 3,865 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co owns 92,925 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Motco accumulated 79,083 shares. First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 76,900 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Shine Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shell Asset owns 0.13% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 78,512 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cibc Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 96,947 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 3.62M shares to 181,283 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index Fund (IWR) by 157,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,150 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 211,429 shares to 915,659 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 17,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

