Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined While Fulton Bank Decreased Holding by $907,782; Channing Capital Management Has Decreased Its Renasant (RNST) Position by $1.16 Million; Share Price Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 35,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.49 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2,956 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES E. ROBINSON MCGRAW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 15,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 82,355 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 98,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 203,779 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 111,840 shares to 334,498 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Renasant Corporation (RNST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Renasant Corporation (RNST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Renasant Announces Plans To Enhance Mortgage Operations – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MARKETS: Meet the new crude oil axis: Trump-Salman-Putin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RNST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.73 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,008 shares to 20,265 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Funds by 288,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.