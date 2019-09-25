Altria Group (MO) Holding Upped by Laffer Investments; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Price Rose, Third Point Decreased Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 964 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,064 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.23 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 12.75M shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 23.00 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88B, down from 28.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 738,808 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Etf (HYG) by 5 shares to 1,532 shares, valued at $133.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 1,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,183 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.23% stake. Telemus Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 37,800 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc owns 35,655 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 2.79M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 1.57 million shares. Moreover, Dana Advisors has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,675 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management accumulated 1.64% or 158,999 shares. Wallace Cap Management reported 4,390 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Com has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Arizona-based Windsor Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rothschild Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,206 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 119,285 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 8,836 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.12% or 6.40 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com has invested 1.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Connors Investor Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,092 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 2,856 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 19,347 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 550,000 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation accumulated 4,405 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 2.54% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Field & Main Bancorp has 0.29% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,800 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 147,144 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Liability reported 548,392 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 100,145 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 95,195 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Limited holds 20,169 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Company holds 7,739 shares.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 745,000 shares to 10.50 million shares, valued at $384.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 2.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).