Altria Group (MO) Holding Maintained by Kwmg Llc; Csat Investment Advisory LP Continues to Hold Holding in Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 589,805 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 912.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 40,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 5.92 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Wheaton William sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Friday, February 15. 2,157 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares with value of $151,335 were sold by Ahola Aaron.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,592 shares to 18 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,367 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,192 shares to 22,922 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,386 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

