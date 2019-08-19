Altria Group (MO) Holding Maintained by Hikari Tsushin Inc; Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Lowered Holding as Share Price Declined

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 91,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.44% . The hedge fund held 172,005 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 263,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 21/05/2018 – Distribution Management Systems [DMS] Market Latest Innovation, Growth and Industry Future Prospect 2022: Radiant Insights,; 07/03/2018 – Dimethylformamide(DMF) Market, Dominating Key Players and New Opportunities, Analysis and Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant; 30/05/2018 – Human Growth Hormone Drug Market to Gain Due to Easy Accessibility of Raised Healthcare Expenditure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Industrial Protective Footwear Market Manufacturers To Experiment With Aesthetics And Size To Gain Visibility: Radiant Insights, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Global Lawn Mowers Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gain Owing to the Rising Demand for Landscaping Services: Radiant; 24/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE SAYS COMPANY TODAY HAS RECEIVED REVISED OFFER FROM RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors & Forecast to 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc; 02/05/2018 – pH Sensors Market Future Demand, Business Prospects, Leading Players Updates and Industry Analysis: Radiant Insights, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Global Furfural Market Growth – Dominating Key Players, New Opportunities Analysis & Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant Insights,; 12/04/2018 – Industrial Protective Footwear Market Manufacturers To Experiment With Aesthetics And Size To Gain Visibility: Radiant Insights

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,790 shares to 130,350 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 55,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. RLGT’s profit will be $5.95M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Radiant Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

