Altria Group (MO) Holding Maintained by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp; Haverford Trust Company Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $5.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 94,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.51 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 23,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 14,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61 million shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 2,987 shares to 18,009 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 12,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,305 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Camarda Financial Ltd Llc reported 116 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 0.09% or 13,975 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 651 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 20,754 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 73,600 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 503,143 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Valley National Advisers reported 12,248 shares. Accredited invested in 0.11% or 9,748 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 90,825 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt accumulated 810 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 1,440 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 51,206 shares. Fairfield Bush accumulated 4,906 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Comm holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 425,349 shares. 3.57M are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 247,340 are owned by Cannell Peter B & Co Inc. Oak Ridge Limited Com holds 206,557 shares. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 4,834 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Longer Investments holds 51,075 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 2.76% or 468,462 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 577,243 shares. Raymond James Fincl reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smart Portfolios Lc invested in 3,730 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.04% or 15,302 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service invested in 0.16% or 6,299 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc has 96,298 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio.

