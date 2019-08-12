Altria Group (MO) Holding Held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc; W P Carey (WPC) Holder Presima Has Trimmed Holding by $850,200 as Share Value Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 243,888 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.21M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.2% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp owns 0.27% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,250 shares. Leisure Cap Management accumulated 0.17% or 2,613 shares. 786 were reported by Lifeplan Group Inc. Moreover, Two Sigma has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 7,966 shares. Fairfield Bush And owns 6,800 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association reported 74,201 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,600 shares. First Manhattan holds 12,900 shares. Coldstream Cap has 10,830 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 14,243 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 21,953 shares. First City Cap Management holds 0.75% or 13,385 shares. City Holdg, a West Virginia-based fund reported 43 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,351 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,217 shares to 46,631 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 37,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,259 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,361 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Interocean Capital Ltd Co stated it has 9,159 shares. Cypress accumulated 86,038 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sei holds 403,472 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru owns 22,849 shares. State Street Corporation holds 72.06 million shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Company holds 16,704 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strategic Fincl reported 0.1% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 131,889 shares. Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). London Co Of Virginia holds 4.48M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio.

