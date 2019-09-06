Altria Group (MO) Holding Has Upped by Botty Investors Llc; Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.26 Million

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 8.81 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 488,883 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv holds 1.84M shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.2% or 20,725 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Inc has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Pa accumulated 55,044 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com invested in 20,456 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 1.40 million shares. Bragg Fincl accumulated 8,284 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Limited Co has 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc reported 908 shares. Garde Capital invested in 0.07% or 6,626 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Accredited, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,748 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW).