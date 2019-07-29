Altria Group (MO) Holding Has Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc; Sysco (SYY) Position Maintained by Scott & Selber Inc

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.51M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1735.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 134,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,827 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 7,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,832 shares to 58,036 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,451 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.