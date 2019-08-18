Altria Group (MO) Holder Wespac Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $3.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pitcairn Company Increases Position in General Dynamics (GD)

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 110.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 4,531 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 2,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45 million shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 55,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 87,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 32,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP reported 298,909 shares. Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schroder Grp Inc owns 1.73 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Lc invested in 0.06% or 4,669 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 794,753 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Advisor Ltd Llc stated it has 278,873 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs has invested 1.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co reported 150,571 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Becker Capital invested in 4,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 626,149 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,654 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Llc reported 62,519 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pennsylvania Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,384 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & Inc invested in 1,240 shares. First Fin Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hilton Cap Management Ltd has 1,209 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.63% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 3,384 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 0.05% or 998 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Prudential Public Ltd has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,495 shares. Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 52,924 shares. Elm Advsr Lc has 0.52% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,375 shares. Advisory Alpha stated it has 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Foundation Advsrs reported 1,342 shares stake. Diversified invested in 1,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 244,851 were reported by Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 7,363 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,945 shares to 22,437 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,621 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mattis rejoins General Dynamics board – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.