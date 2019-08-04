Altria Group (MO) Holder Wedbush Securities Lifted Holding by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position as Shares Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 78,455 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 56,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 7.07 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 4.48M shares traded or 60.79% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) CEO Gregory Johnson on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow drops triple digits as Apple drags on indexâ€”experts and analysts predict what’s next – CNBC” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 73,944 shares. Pggm Invests holds 464,800 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Amica Mutual holds 10,845 shares. Chilton Inv Company Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,057 shares. Moreover, Haverford Financial Ser Inc has 0.21% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 85 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Brinker owns 35,447 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.05% or 5.03 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 300 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 27,371 shares. Whittier stated it has 34,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Adell Harriman & Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 3,972 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 5,256 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.35M shares. Athena Advisors Limited invested 1.53% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Williams Jones & Assoc Lc has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 5,691 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Argi Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Com owns 1,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Tru Com reported 22,443 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has 9,382 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fiduciary Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Agf Investments America invested in 70,630 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Charter Tru reported 9,195 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,770 shares to 11,645 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,230 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.