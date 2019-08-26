Altria Group (MO) Holder Wbi Investments Has Raised Its Position by $6.94 Million; Western Union Co. (WU) Stock Value Rose While Polaris Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.05 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 3.35 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 160.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 121,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 197,896 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, up from 76,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74M shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,100 shares to 712,806 shares, valued at $42.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).

