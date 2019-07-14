Altria Group (MO) Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Alleghany Continues to Hold Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35 million, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

