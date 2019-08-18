Altria Group (MO) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $345,348 as Share Price Declined

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Todd Gordon’s Cisco Options Trade – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.