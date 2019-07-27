Altria Group (MO) Holder Strategic Advisors Decreased Holding by $334,419; As Exelon (EXC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Cut Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 5.35M shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 5,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,704 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 22,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares to 98,033 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

