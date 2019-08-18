Altria Group (MO) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $599,200 as Stock Price Declined

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 20,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 27,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.15M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co owns 3.33 million shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 866 shares stake. Horizon Investments Lc invested in 7,347 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,477 shares. Bell Bancorp reported 9,234 shares. Hound Partners Llc owns 5.52% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 4.53 million shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Savings Bank Of Omaha accumulated 195,655 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 479,227 shares. Millennium Management Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1.72M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 485,597 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ (LKQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,355 shares to 366,529 shares, valued at $29.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Growth Mngmt Lp holds 1.43% or 405,000 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,850 shares. Corda Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tcw Group reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Stratford Consulting Ltd has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,887 shares. Strs Ohio has 1.24 million shares. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 5,552 shares. Conning has invested 1.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% stake. Art Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 246,886 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 5,810 shares. 44,281 are owned by Wesbanco Natl Bank.