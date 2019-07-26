Altria Group (MO) Holder Park Circle Co Has Upped Position by $1.14 Million as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Has Lifted by $338,877 Its Holding

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 4.04 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny holds 0.11% or 13,350 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt reported 11,556 shares stake. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 232,911 shares. Cap Invest Advsr Lc invested in 0.93% or 276,966 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.14% or 2.58 million shares in its portfolio. 19,106 are owned by Caprock Grp Incorporated. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 15.56M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 9,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 99,000 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 4,763 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 16,341 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,212 shares. 81,424 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Inc. 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 10,888 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1.49 million shares.

