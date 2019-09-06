Altria Group (MO) Holder Midas Management Raised Its Holding by $313,500; Arqule (ARQL) Position Lifted by Federated Investors Inc

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 43,250 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 37,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 3.94M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 35596.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 698,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 1,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 486,038 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co reported 10,572 shares. D L Carlson Gp reported 73,020 shares. Becker Cap stated it has 4,864 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 7,650 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Archon Ptnrs Ltd has 0.97% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 31,933 shares. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 245,249 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 39,460 were reported by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 4,643 shares. Verus Fin Partners stated it has 81,437 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Community Commercial Bank Na reported 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kentucky-based Hl Services has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.28% or 43,145 shares.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ArQule: Profiting From Tyrosine Kinase Inhibition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ARQL, S, ANTM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes ArQule (ARQL) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 27,305 shares to 107,165 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 345,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).