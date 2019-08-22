Altria Group (MO) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Position; Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $5.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 3.18M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.01M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 364,657 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 25,873 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0.43% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.92 million shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 0.41% or 23,010 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.14% or 2.58M shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 5,415 shares. 5,000 are held by Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Company. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 0.45% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 7.94 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 335,432 shares. White Pine Inv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,386 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt accumulated 309,234 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 60,636 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Va.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston holds 0% or 66,950 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 210,491 shares stake. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 80,769 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg LP invested in 0.09% or 43,907 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 42,070 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt reported 120,230 shares. Holderness Invests has 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nuveen Asset Ltd has 54,624 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 736,457 shares. Asset One Limited stated it has 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Management Lc has invested 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tompkins Financial Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5,433 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 133,919 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Limited.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.