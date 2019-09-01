Altria Group (MO) Holder Laffer Investments Has Boosted Its Position by $16.60 Million as Share Price Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Rose While Brookside Capital Management Upped Holding

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26 million, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 1.08 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47 million, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99M shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 111 shares to 3,351 shares, valued at $356.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 83 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,045 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 8,273 shares to 265,475 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 144,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,439 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).