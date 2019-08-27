Altria Group (MO) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Upped Holding; Holder Roundview Capital Has Increased Nike (NKE) Stake

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 53.81M shares traded or 591.31% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 3.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video)

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 410 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt, a New Mexico-based fund reported 54 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.86% or 93,331 shares. Violich Mngmt holds 2.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 115,217 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 7.59 million shares. 41,660 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Iberiabank Corporation reported 24,893 shares. 7,948 are owned by Washington Co. Williams Jones And Lc reported 262,895 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,654 are held by Wealthquest. Riverhead Capital Llc has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monarch Capital Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 2,750 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Smokeless Products Expected To Be The Key Driver In Altria’s Near-Term Revenue And Earnings Growth – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Lc holds 0.23% or 10,654 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 14,356 shares. St Germain D J Com Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Benedict Financial Advsr accumulated 97,773 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Company stated it has 77,166 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd holds 8,184 shares. Private Wealth has 0.87% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 40,551 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 148,595 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated invested in 27,549 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 71,533 shares. 600 were reported by Spectrum Group Incorporated. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 59,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.21% or 5,722 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 5,994 shares to 8,034 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,761 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).