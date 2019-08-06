Altria Group (MO) Holder Hikari Tsushin Lifted Position; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Increased as Stock Rose

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 2.59M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $158.8. About 202,895 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

