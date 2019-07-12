Altria Group (MO) Holder Financial Architects Has Lifted Its Holding by $844,284; As Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Havens Advisors Decreased Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 78.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 14,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,596 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 18,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 3.93M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.92M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 104,271 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2,651 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 679 shares. 21 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 69,774 shares. 9,552 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bailard holds 8,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 9,194 shares. Sun Life Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.03% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 88,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 91,333 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs invested in 10,623 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,410 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 103,900 shares. 44,587 were accumulated by First City Capital. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 992,208 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.34% or 2.26 million shares. 420 are owned by Edge Wealth Ltd Liability. Duff Phelps Invest Management Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Van Eck accumulated 0.02% or 71,970 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wealthcare Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1,729 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Company holds 1,797 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,204 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.