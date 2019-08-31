Altria Group (MO) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Stake by $4.89 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Church & Dwight (CHD) Position as Shares Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.18M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 826,066 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61 million shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 503 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.19% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.66M shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 687 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company holds 1.22 million shares. Wendell David Associate reported 214,468 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 9,874 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Axa reported 255,751 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.1% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 113,792 shares. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability reported 28,000 shares. 96,205 were accumulated by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 255 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 0.06% or 3,000 shares. Yhb, a Connecticut-based fund reported 78,840 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Hartford Investment has 0.23% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 111,186 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 139,558 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $73.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 58,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Investments has invested 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 12,445 shares. Intl Invsts reported 0.59% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Camarda Ltd Llc owns 116 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Live Your Vision Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Minnesota-based Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Klingenstein Fields & Lc has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Icon Advisers invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Welch Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,204 shares.

