Altria Group (MO) Holder Etrade Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lifted Holding

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 15,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 71,358 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 86,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH GOOGLE, FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY ISSUE; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia owns 18,320 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 102,082 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn has 67,080 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability owns 79,407 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited has 3,269 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,509 shares in its portfolio. Wallace Inc reported 4,890 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Burke Herbert Bancorporation Tru holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,443 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wellington Management Llp stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Llc reported 5.11M shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,763 shares. Hills Bank & Trust Tru owns 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,405 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 309,366 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 12,126 shares to 21,412 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,270 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

