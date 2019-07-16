Altria Group (MO) Holder Eaton Vance Management Decreased Stake by $691,524 as Stock Price Rose; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Kames Capital Plc Has Increased Its Position

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 12,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 758,845 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.58M, down from 770,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 3.48 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 69,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,994 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31M, up from 371,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 2.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,543 shares to 639,497 shares, valued at $105.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 29,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,931 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chemical State Bank has invested 1.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investors reported 10.55 million shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gateway Advisory Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Motco holds 77,702 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Bennicas And Associate has 14,169 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Chase Counsel reported 2,492 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 1.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 142,063 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va owns 17,795 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 2,805 shares. Jacobs And Ca owns 71,648 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.50 million shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 25,380 shares to 165,718 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 141,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability invested in 13,747 shares. 156,695 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Knoll Mgmt Lp reported 90,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.27 million shares. The Arizona-based Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 52,629 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Com Ltd has 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 397,339 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 83,955 shares. Iberiabank has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,975 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,647 shares. Bartlett And Lc accumulated 0.05% or 22,619 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Allstate invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hilltop Hldgs Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.