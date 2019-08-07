Altria Group (MO) Holder Eaton Vance Management Cut Holding by $691,524; As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Value Declined, Mig Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 12,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 758,845 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.58 million, down from 770,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 7.65M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.32. About 320,107 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: ViaSat (VSAT) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viasat Is Bound To Lose Orbital Velocity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate ViaSat (VSAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KVH Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat Named one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $9.85 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Friday, February 8 LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $6.14M were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 389 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 119,229 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 11,712 shares. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,283 shares. Guggenheim Ltd reported 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 4,256 are held by Aperio Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,122 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.23% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Mig Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.57% or 54,176 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.95% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 732 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 567 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 48,547 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 6.67M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 472,237 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Keystone Planning reported 2.67% stake. Round Table Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 77,159 were reported by Tru Of Virginia Va. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 3.06 million shares. Peddock Llc reported 0.16% stake. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,207 shares. Farmers Communication holds 0.16% or 9,960 shares. 129,466 were accumulated by Usca Ria. 65.97 million were reported by Capital Research Investors. Thompson Siegel Walmsley invested in 0.01% or 17,023 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,680 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Co reported 79,407 shares. 62,344 are owned by Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 27,824 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $114.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 57,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).