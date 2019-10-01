Altria Group (MO) Holder Doliver Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $964,722 as Stock Price Declined; As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Market Valuation Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Raised Position by $428,208

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 344,592 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.90 million, up from 338,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $68.13. About 192,798 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 7.64M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,465 shares to 198,252 shares, valued at $27.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,066 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 55,622 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 7,730 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 533,640 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Fincl Architects has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 2,154 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 202 shares. 570,905 are owned by Burgundy Asset Limited. Atlanta Mgmt L L C accumulated 0.13% or 425,378 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0% or 8,696 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 364,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 3,814 shares. Group stated it has 33,065 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge owns 6,341 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hightower Svcs Lta reported 160,151 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.34% or 320,153 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Prudential Financial Inc reported 4.38 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bouchey holds 6,989 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Midas Corp holds 43,250 shares. Ameriprise owns 8.71M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Green Square Lc has 0.76% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,984 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 11,975 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Korea Invest invested in 0.15% or 731,158 shares. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Company has 30,100 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network has 32,146 shares.

