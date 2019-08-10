Altria Group (MO) Holder Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $851,010 as Stock Declined; Visa In (V) Shares Rose While Haverford Financial Services Boosted Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 809,785 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.51M, down from 824,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 8.12M shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Visa In (V) by 225.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Visa In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 4.62 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 27,430 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 1,924 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 5.14% or 5.79M shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 374,850 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 1,031 shares. Farmers Tru owns 36,527 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Karp Capital owns 24,871 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.87% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,400 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 1.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 87,475 shares. 54,045 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsr. Fayerweather Charles reported 2,125 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability reported 0.59% stake. Centre Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 2.26% or 55,570 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares to 27,029 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,099 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Wms Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested in 4,285 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 27,700 shares. Horrell Management reported 0% stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability owns 13,066 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 1.24M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 65,559 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Forte Ltd Liability Co Adv reported 20,225 shares. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Company Mi Adv has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cullen Cap Limited Liability Company owns 809,785 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 153,559 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strategic Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 16,704 shares. Bokf Na reported 269,143 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

