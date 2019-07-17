Altria Group (MO) Holder Cortland Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $796,632 as Stock Value Rose; Ehealth (EHTH) Valuation Rose While Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.53 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 67.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 24,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,918 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 36,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 282,955 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 13,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 33,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 4.82M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Co Inc invested in 3,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 10,141 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 19,644 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc owns 40,741 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Citigroup reported 11,479 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 10,615 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 63,745 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks owns 142,845 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 228,328 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Castleark Mngmt Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 183,519 shares. Gagnon Limited accumulated 6,115 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 137 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares to 251,387 shares, valued at $40.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Mgmt has invested 0.68% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 32,597 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has 0.8% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,800 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,310 shares. National Asset Management stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 15,262 are held by American Asset Mngmt. Indiana Tru & Mgmt Co owns 0.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,905 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 52,895 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.93% or 80,623 shares. 30,048 are owned by Burgundy Asset Ltd. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Liability invested in 35,445 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company owns 55,655 shares. Citadel Ltd Co reported 651,645 shares stake. King Wealth invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fernwood Invest Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,896 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.33 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.