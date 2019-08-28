Altria Group (MO) Holder Cls Investments Has Trimmed Position by $987,753; As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Value Rose, Holder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 81.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 17,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 3,826 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220,000, down from 21,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 18.88M shares traded or 120.67% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.58% or 14,278 shares. Montag A & has invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4.92M shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 0.16% or 51,722 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.35% or 675,454 shares. Vanguard Group reported 71.95 million shares. First Merchants reported 1,460 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bancorporation reported 0.1% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm owns 97,419 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg reported 760,084 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 38,905 shares. Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Signature And Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,958 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 619 shares to 9,637 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 29,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.