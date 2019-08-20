Altria Group (MO) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Position by $364,857 as Share Value Declined; Friess Associates Has Trimmed Position in Foot Locker (FL) by $5.81 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 5.31 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (FL) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 96,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 253,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 2.14M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 7,653 shares to 66,828 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Storage Inc. by 256,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 974,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.40 million for 14.85 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.