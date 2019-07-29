Altria Group (MO) Holder Botty Investors Boosted Its Holding; G-F-W Energy X LP Decreased Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding as Share Value Declined

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 33,013 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 120,163 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I has 2.14% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 513,065 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 428,357 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc stated it has 426,236 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 46,512 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.02% or 612,201 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.31M shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability reported 23,500 shares stake. Davenport & Lc invested in 11,101 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 800,806 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 15,044 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 29,107 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.1% or 167,584 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Are Down 25% in 2018. Should You Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on October 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Smokeless Unit & Pricing to Boost Altria’s (MO) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Services Inc has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,947 shares. Sun Life stated it has 0.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lifeplan Group holds 0.21% or 6,715 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 10.02 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. New York-based Boyar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Morgan Stanley owns 7.94M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated owns 34,568 shares. Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,301 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 4,060 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 8.18M shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 2,134 shares. Montecito Bank Tru stated it has 10,878 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated owns 81,175 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).