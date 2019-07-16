Altria Group (MO) Holder Botty Investors Boosted Holding; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 3.65 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 7,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,973 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 104,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 4.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Management invested in 0.01% or 4,864 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited stated it has 81,380 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Blue Financial Cap Inc has 0.45% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,791 shares. Keystone Fin Planning has invested 2.67% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Macroview Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 465 shares. New York-based Element Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Grassi Investment Management reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Company Of Virginia Va owns 77,159 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com invested 0.51% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital Lc has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Invesco Limited owns 15.56 million shares. Thomas White Limited holds 0.02% or 1,820 shares. Intact Inv Management Inc has invested 0.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hexavest holds 1.56M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 3,630 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares to 65,686 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.36 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 14,887 shares. Garde Cap holds 5,096 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Gp Inc holds 6.31 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 17,833 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Paragon Assoc Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Central Bancorp invested in 6,861 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 2.11 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 1.19% or 56.86 million shares. Ipswich Invest Management Inc reported 4.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wendell David Associates Inc has 128,904 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 77,881 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Co Of Vermont stated it has 193,431 shares. Cullen Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 626,660 shares.