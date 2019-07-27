Altria Group (MO) Holder Auxier Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; West Family Investments Raised Its Holding in Thl Cr (TCRD) by $721,854 as Stock Price Declined

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 5,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,089 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 151,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 45,637 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 48,685 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 976,469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 84,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 33,000 shares. 70,463 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) or 150,255 shares. Lsv Asset holds 961,257 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 4,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Stephens Ar stated it has 23,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). New York-based D E Shaw Communication has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Blackrock reported 139,930 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. Nelson Jane Musser bought 3,650 shares worth $24,590.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (NYSE:HUM) by 9,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.