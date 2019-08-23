Altria Group (MO) Holder Archon Partners Has Decreased Stake by $2.76 Million as Valuation Declined; Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) Market Valuation Declined While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 54,845 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 89,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.48 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – SAYS CEO OF MERGED COMPANY WOULD BE BALESH SHARMA , CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VODAFONE INDIA; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – VODAFONE GROUP AND ADITYA BIRLA GROUP ANNOUNCE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA CELLULAR; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 2.57M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares to 19,082 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.