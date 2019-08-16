Altria Group (MO) Holder Archon Partners Cut Position by $2.76 Million; As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 170,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 85,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 9.74 million shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 1.83 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (NYSE:WAT) by 3,933 shares to 14,216 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

