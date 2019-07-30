Altria Group (MO) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Stake; Jvl Advisors Holds Position in Wpx Energy (WPX)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 13,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 27,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 10.67 million shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 6.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 6.16 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Tru Of Newtown stated it has 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wms Prtnrs Lc reported 18,094 shares stake. 2,478 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Blackrock invested 0.36% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ajo LP holds 9,779 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 52,950 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Eqis Capital Management invested in 7,078 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 25,873 shares. Birinyi Associate reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Martin Currie Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 377,584 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Wright Investors Ser Incorporated holds 0.17% or 7,396 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 309,366 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Financial Management holds 586,685 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. North Star Invest holds 476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 533 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Rmb Mgmt Llc holds 499,617 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 11,013 shares. 166 are owned by Regions Fin Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 118,969 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 18,589 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 177,251 shares. Viking Fund Lc reported 785,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 368,020 shares. Cleararc has 10,149 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 639,859 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd reported 0.06% stake.