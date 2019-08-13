Altria Group (MO) Holder Alps Advisors Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $599,200 as Stock Value Declined

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 67,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 700,239 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.22 million, down from 767,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 2.25 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 704,174 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

