Altria Group, Inc. (MO) EPS Estimated At $1.14; GERRESHEIMER AG DUESSELDORF ORDINARY SHA (GRRMF) Shorts Down By 1.69%

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $1.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. MO’s profit would be $2.13 billion giving it 8.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, Altria Group, Inc.’s analysts see 3.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 25.74 million shares traded or 140.21% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

GERRESHEIMER AG DUESSELDORF ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had a decrease of 1.69% in short interest. GRRMF’s SI was 424,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.69% from 431,300 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1413 days are for GERRESHEIMER AG DUESSELDORF ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)’s short sellers to cover GRRMF’s short positions. It closed at $73.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. It currently has negative earnings. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, such as inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Another recent and important Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Gerresheimer AG ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2018.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.77 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 14.64% above currents $40.56 stock price. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of MO in report on Friday, August 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating.