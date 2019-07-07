Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Analysts See $1.09 EPS; Sprott Raised By $2.01 Million Its Westlake Chem (WLK) Holding

Sprott Inc increased Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) stake by 42.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 30,000 shares as Westlake Chem Corp (WLK)’s stock declined 21.06%. The Sprott Inc holds 100,000 shares with $6.79M value, up from 70,000 last quarter. Westlake Chem Corp now has $8.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 556,889 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $1.09 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.92% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. MO’s profit would be $2.04B giving it 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, Altria Group, Inc.’s analysts see 21.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 129,842 shares. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 35,166 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,604 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 18,941 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 1.18M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 242,675 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 169,658 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 14,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 3,260 shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce holds 0.01% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,711 shares. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 0.11% or 33,500 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Among 6 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, January 8. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of WLK in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Alembic on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Sprott Inc decreased Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 104,018 shares to 27,663 valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) stake by 478,644 shares and now owns 304,381 shares. Platinum Group Metals Ltd was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, January 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $91.26 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought 1,352 shares worth $70,448.