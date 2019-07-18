Altria Group Com (MO) Stock Rose While Verity Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Gendell Jeffrey L Position In Suncoke Energy (SXC) Was Upped

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 170,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 936,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 206,139 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.29B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 5.50 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,735 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

