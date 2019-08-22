Altria Group Com (MO) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $379,050; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $647,710

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 3.03 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 11,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 980,886 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity.

