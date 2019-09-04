Altria Group Com (MO) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $571,653 as Stock Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Union Pac (UNP) Lowered by $40.05 Million as Shares Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 10,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 238,857 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 228,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 6.51M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 963,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 3.22M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8,328 shares to 86,832 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,024 are held by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company. Reliance Tru Comm Of Delaware has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 0.25% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,685 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Congress Asset Management Comm Ma owns 5,469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Portland Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Neville Rodie And Shaw has 14,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 24,950 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.03% or 9.31M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 946 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc holds 134,998 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited invested in 0.27% or 79,407 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv Mngmt accumulated 7,905 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.