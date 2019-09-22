Altria Group Com (MO) Market Value Declined While Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Boosted Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Investment House Increased Position

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 269,733 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.39M, up from 263,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 59.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 13,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 36,269 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72M and $150.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,045 shares to 112,762 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,844 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).