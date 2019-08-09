Altria Group Com (MO) Holder Verity Asset Management Boosted Position by $379,050 as Share Value Declined; Greenleaf Trust Position in Altria Group (MO) Boosted by $431,433 as Market Valuation Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 8.49M shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 7,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 22,849 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 15,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 8.49M shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 20,438 shares to 229,842 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX) by 13,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,649 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

