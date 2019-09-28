Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

This is a contrast between Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 26 0.62 59.28M 1.55 18.58 Belden Inc. 48 0.95 44.79M 3.62 12.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Belden Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Belden Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 225,227,963.53% 3.1% 1.3% Belden Inc. 93,585,457.58% 10.7% 4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.92 beta means Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s volatility is 92.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Belden Inc.’s 2.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Belden Inc. has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Belden Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and Belden Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Belden Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 64.05%. Competitively Belden Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, with potential upside of 7.61%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is looking more favorable than Belden Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.7% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Belden Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altra Industrial Motion Corp. -20.13% -19.7% -22.2% -4.61% -33.5% 14.23% Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83%

For the past year Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has stronger performance than Belden Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB WoodÂ’s brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.