Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) are two firms in the Industrial Electrical Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 33 1.51 N/A 1.55 22.50 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -4.75 0.00

Demonstrates Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.3% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% -58.7%

Volatility & Risk

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.67% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altra Industrial Motion Corp. -1.92% 6.33% 11.54% 4.07% -17.95% 38.33% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -6.87% 41.31% -31.28% -55.91% -84.48% 12.94%

For the past year Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB WoodÂ’s brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.