Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Holding Has Raised by Icon Advisers Inc; Rice Hall James & Associates Maintains Stake in J2 Global (JCOM)

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 12,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 576,298 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.91M, up from 563,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 407,903 shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 425,103 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7,800 shares to 51,700 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 103,029 shares to 105,889 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 14,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,980 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.