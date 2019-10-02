Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) and The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Comparing side by side

Both Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) and The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 26 0.63 59.28M 1.55 18.58 The LGL Group Inc. 10 0.00 3.43M 0.34 24.38

Table 1 demonstrates Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and The LGL Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The LGL Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and The LGL Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 223,867,069.49% 3.1% 1.3% The LGL Group Inc. 35,035,750.77% 6.6% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.92 beta means Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s volatility is 92.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. The LGL Group Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The LGL Group Inc. are 7 and 5.8 respectively. The LGL Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and The LGL Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 The LGL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.10% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. with consensus target price of $47.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and The LGL Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of The LGL Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altra Industrial Motion Corp. -20.13% -19.7% -22.2% -4.61% -33.5% 14.23% The LGL Group Inc. -1.2% 2.55% 12.88% 15.73% 55.54% 35.08%

For the past year Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has weaker performance than The LGL Group Inc.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. beats The LGL Group Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB WoodÂ’s brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits. This segmentÂ’s products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, and broadcasting and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.